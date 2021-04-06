Rhonda Kay Throckmorton, 53, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021, at the Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

Rhonda was born on Nov. 15, 1967, in St. Joseph, to Virgil and Cheryl (Molder) Snodgrass.

She worked in healthcare for home health.

Rhonda married Daren Throckmorton April 12, 1993. They later divorced.

Survivors: daughter, Courtney Cline (Michael); sons, Tyler Throckmorton (Diana) and Hunter Throckmorton (Allene); father, Virgil Snodgrass (Ruthie); mother, Cheryl Davis; Daren Throckmorton (father of the children); brothers, Jay Snodgrass, Tony Snodgrass and Bruce Snodgrass; seven grandchildren and one on the way; nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021 at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas. Visitation: noon to 2 p.m. prior to service. Burial: Bellemont Cemetery, Wathena, Kansas.

Memorials: Rhonda Kay Throckmorton Memorial Fund.

www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.