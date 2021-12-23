Throckmorton, Melissa J. 1981-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Melissa Jean Throckmorton made her grand debut into the world on Aug. 31, 1981, in Euless, Texas and passed peacefully surrounded by those that loved her on Dec. 18, 2021, in St. Joseph, Missouri, at 40 years old.
Melissa was a loving mother to three beautiful children, a devoted daughter and sister, a faithful partner to her one true love, a grandma who adored her grandson, and a friend to many.
Melissa loved the singer Chris Cornell with a passion and was a very talented artist. Melissa loved to shop till she dropped and giving gifts was one of her favorite things to do.
Before Melissa left our world, she was able to give the amazing gift of life to two people by donating her kidneys and for that, she will always be our hero.
Melissa was spunky, crazy and would do anything to make those around her laugh. Her kind heart made those around her feel welcome and loved and she was truly one of a kind. There was never a dull moment when she was around.
Melissa is survived by: her three children: Haley Mckee, Noah Throckmorton and Kaiden Throckmorton; her parents, Jeanette Starke and Calvin Starke; her sisters, Tiffany Starke and Elizabeth Hamilton; the love of her life; Jason Rice; and her beloved grandson, Liam Shores.
Melissa touched our hearts and our lives will be forever changed because of her.
We are so thankful to God for blessing us with the gift of Melissa. May her memory be eternal; it is our hope that the light she brought into the world will continue to shine through those that love her.
Oil can!
A private celebration of life will be held with immediate family and friends at a later date. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
