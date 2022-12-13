DURANT, Okla. - Lea Ann Throckmorton, 57, of Durant, Oklahoma, formally of St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 8, 2022, after a strong and courageous battle with cancer.

Lea Ann was born April 23, 1965, in St. Joseph, to Bob and JoAnn Finney. She was a 1983 graduate of Central High School. She graduated from Missouri Western State University in 1987 with an Associate's Degree in Banking and Finance and a Bachelor's Degree in Business Marketing. In 1988 on Feb. 20, Lea Ann married Todd Throckmorton at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. She was employed by Snorkel from 2009 to 2017 as payroll and assistant to HR. Lea Ann and Todd lived in seven different states before they moved to Durant in 2019 where she was employed as an office manager for Texoma Manufacturing.

