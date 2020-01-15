Thrift, Dolly 1932-2020

Dolly (Lonas) Thrift, while surrounded by family, went to be with the Lord, Jan. 12, 2020.

Dolly was the youngest of three children, born in Manassas, Virgina, to Leonard L. and Margaret (Chocklette) Lonas, on July 9, 1932.

She lived a full, active and vibrant 87 years of life.

While living in Manassas, she graduated from Osburne High School in 1947, and attended Longwood University.

She met and married, 1st Lieutenant William "Bill" Thrift, USAF, in 1954.

Dolly enjoyed living in Germany where: daughter, Peggy was born in 1956, Washington, D.C., where daughter, Terry was born, in 1960, Alaska ,where they survived the devastating earthquake of 1964, New York and Oklahoma, before settling in Tupelo, Mississippi, in 1970.

Dolly worked for Lee County Chancery Clerk for 32 years, prior to retirement.

In 2012, Dolly and Bill moved to St. Joseph, to be near daughter, Terry Hurst.

Dolly was a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

She was a lifelong avid weekly Bridge player. She was a member of First Baptist Church, in Tupelo, and Ashland United Methodist, in St. Joseph.

Dolly was preceded in death by: parents, Leonard and Margaret; brothers, Leonard and Joe; husband, Bill; and daughter, Peggy Greer.

Survivors include: daughter, Terry Hurst (Mike); grandchildren: Ginny Prillhart (James), Jeremy Tate, Laura Nold (Austin), Sarah Abbott (Andrew) and Anna Plackemeier (Seth); and 10 great-grandchildren.

Dolly cherished her family and loved spending time with all of them. Dolly had genuine southern charm and never met a stranger.

Though her earthly life began in Virginia and ended in Missouri, she was quick to tell you Tupelo, was where she called home.

Services will be held in Tupelo, at Holland Funeral Home.

Visitation will be during the hours of 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: The Source Medical Clinic, at P.O. Box 637, Maryville, MO 64468.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.