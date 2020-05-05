Thornton, Thomas M. 1968-2020

SAVANNAH, Mo. -Thomas M. Thornton, 51, Savannah, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020.

He was born July 26, 1968, to Marion and Lucille (Halter) Thornton.

Thomas owned a construction business, in addition to operating a farm with his family.

Tom was a craftsman, enjoyed stained glass and woodworking projects, being outside and spending time with his beloved family.

Tom was preceded in death by his father, Marion Thornton.

Survivors include: wife, Julie; sons, Bradly and Benjamin Thornton; mother, Lucille Thornton; siblings: Donald Thornton (Kelly), Betty Hampton (Steve), Glenna Atkins (Bryan), Richard Thornton (Liz).

He was a member of the Helena Lions Club, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and Cosby-Helena Volunteer Fire Department.

Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Friday, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

Mr. Thornton's room will be open 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to: Helena Community Center.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.