Shirley Mae Thornton 66, of Saint Joseph, passed away Monday June 15, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care Hospital, in Saint Joseph.

She was born Aug. 10, 1953, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Lavona and George Ellis.

She married Larry Thornton on July 4, 1976; he preceded her in death on Nov. 23, 2016.

She worked at K-mart and Walmart.

She enjoyed bingo and going to the casino.

Shirley was preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Larry Kent Thornton; son, Jason Tyler Thornton; granddaughter, Maylee; brothers, Charles and John Ellis; and sister-in-law, Patty Ellis.

Survivors include: son, Nathan (Michelle Cooper) Thornton; daughters, Amber (Randy) Green and Haley (Chad) Despain all of St. Joseph; grandchildren: Matthew, Kodee, Karter, Madisynn and Kent; and a brother, Danny Ellis.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

She will be cremated, under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorials are requested to the Shirley Thornton memorial fund online at: www.ruppfuneral.com. Select funeral fund or in care of Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolence and obituary at: www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.