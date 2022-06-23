CLARKSDALE, Mo. - Russell Dale Thornton, 71, of Clarksdale, Missouri, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Clarksdale. He was born Jan. 13, 1951, in St. Joseph, son of Leona and Oliver Thornton. He graduated from Union Star, Missouri, High School, and retired from Johnson Controls after 40 years of service. He enjoyed going to farm sales, raising cattle, and tractor pulls.
Russell was preceded in death by his wife, Julia Marie Thornton; mother, Leona Lam; father, Oliver Franklin Thornton; step- mother, Mabel Thornton; sister, Susan Thornton; maternal grandparents, Albus and Lecretia Davidson.
Survivors include step- daughters, Amie (Daren) Orth, and Sarah Dysart; brothers, Curtis (Judy) Thornton, and Stephen (Lisa) Thornton; sister, Pam Klepac; 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; aunt, Esther N. Correll.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday with memorial services following at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Dean Eikenberry officiating. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of - Thornton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
