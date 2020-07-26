Patricia Grace Thornton 82, of Saint Joseph, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 23, 2020 at her home.

She was born Feb. 7, 1938 in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Gracie and Arnie Stocking.

She graduated from Pickett High School and Platte Gard Business College. She was a homemaker, who enjoyed crochet, knitting, quilting, cooking, gardening, crafting and drawing.

She also liked the Kansas City Chiefs, and spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Patricia was always positive and in a great mood, and she had an infectious smile. She based everything on her faith in God. She was a member of the Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church.

Patricia was preceded in death by: husband, Robert Edward Thornton Sr.; her parents; son, Robert E. Thornton III; granddaughter, Nina Marie Thornton; and brother, Kenneth Stocking.

Survivors include: daughter, Penny (Mike) Capps, Saint Joseph; brother, Glen (Lynn) Stocking Jr., St. Joseph; five grandchildren, Jennifer (Kevin) McRae, Amy (Jeremiah) White, Josh (Danae) Thornton, Brandon (Spencer) Westman, and Ryan Komer; great grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Kasey, Lainey, Dever, and River.

Funeral services: 10 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church, Pastor Scott Gilbert officiating.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.