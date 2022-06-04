Thornton, Mary K. 1939-2022 St. Joseph, Mo. Jun 4, 2022 45 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GOWER, Mo. - Mary Kathryn Thornton, 83, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022, at a Gower care center.She was born May 1, 1939, in St. Joseph, daughter of Waneda and Carl Hoffman.She graduated from Benton High School, class of 1957.She worked as a Cashier for Food-4-Less. She loved doing crafts and art. She also enjoyed traveling, cooking and spending time with her family.She was a member of Grace Evangelical Church.Mary was preceded in death by: her parents; infant brother, Carl Hoffman; and former husband, Walter Thornton.Survivors include: daughter, Heather (Randy) Adams of Easton, Missouri; son, Tim Thornton of Amarillo, Texas; grandsons, Trace Thornton and Seth Adams; and sister, Dixie Ratliff of Gower.Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home.The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.The family would like to thank Gower Convalescent Center and Freudenthal Hospice for the care they provided for Mary.Memorials are requested to the Gower Convalescent Center.Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of - Thornton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mary Kathryn Thornton Gower Convalescent Center Work Seth Adams Carl Hoffman St. Joseph Cemetery Missouri × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, June 4, 2022 Late Notices, June 3, 2022 Late Notices, June 2, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesCouple indicted on improper use of FOP fundsPower out in central St. Joseph after car hits poleSt. Joseph woman seriously injured in Thursday crashFiling cabinet fire extinguished at old Livestock ExchangeLocal teachers' group gets new leaderSt. Joseph men plead guilty to heroin traffickingTwo injured in crash, vehicle fire at Missouri Route 6Andrew County deputy improving after injuryPolice officer was moved to other duties during wire fraud investigationFireworks display to be held at North Village Shoppes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.