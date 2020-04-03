CAMERON, Mo. - Lawrence "Larry" Thornton, 92, passed away March 31, 2020, at a health care facility in Cameron.

Larry was born July 23, 1927, to Lawrence N. Sr. and Elta (Betts) Thornton, in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Larry served in the US Navy during WWII on the troop transport ship USS Harris.

After serving our country, he was self-employed as an auto body repairman, in Bend, Oregon.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; and his wife, Lavonne.

Survivors include: two daughters, Jean (David) Jones, Yakima, Washington, and Jenny (Arlin) Fratzke, Stevensville, Montana; stepson, Larry (Susan) Hall, St. Joseph; and numerous step-grandchildren.

Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

