Anita (Agan) Thomure, 83, St. Joseph, formerly of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Homewood, Alabama, died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, from complications of COVID-19 at Mosaic Life Care. She was born on Nov. 23, 1937, in Somers, Iowa, to the late Lloyd and Mary Agan. She grew up in Joliet, Illinois, with her two siblings, Jean (Tom) Woods, of St. Joseph, and Bill (Barbara) Agan, of Fort Myers, Florida.

She retired from the Federal Bureau of Investigation after a career as a Financial Analyst. Anita has two children, Jacquie (Stuart) Hubbard of Mechanicsville, Virginia, and Andy (Amy) Thomure, of St. Joseph. Anita is also survived by her faithful furry friend, Piper.

She was preceded in death by her former husband, Charles F. Thomure, and her brother, Norman Eugene Agan.

Anita has six grandchildren, Amanda (Al) Phillips of Hoover, Alabama, Jessica, Alex, and Sam Hubbard, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, Ben and Gabrielle Thomure of St. Joseph.

She also has three great-grandchildren, Noah, McKinley and Grace Phillips of Hoover.

Anita was a member of Ashland United Methodist Church, St. Joseph.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Mosaic Life Care Cancer Center for their tremendous care over the years especially, Dr. Rajagopal Rangineni and Dr. Gopichand Pendurti. The family would also like to thank Dr. Arvind Sharma and Dr. Marghoob Abbas for their tender care of Anita.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10 a.m. Friday, Ashland United Methodist Church. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution the family suggests donations to Ashland United Methodist Church, 2711 Ashland Avenue, St. Joseph, MO 64506. Public Livestream will be available through the Ashland United Methodist Church Facebook page.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.