Thomson, William R. 1939-2021 Overland Park, Kan.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - William R. (Dick) Thomson, 81, of Overland Park, and former longtime resident of Maryville, Missouri, passed from this life on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Tallgrass Retirement Community, in Overland Park.

Dick was born in Maryville on Oct. 12, 1939, to William B. (Bill) and Marian New Thomson.

He graduated from Raytown High School in 1957. He received his BS in 1961 at Central Missouri State College in Warrenburg, though he became a die-hard and forever NWMSU Bearcat fan, upon moving to Maryville. In 1966, he earned his JD from the University of Missouri - Kansas City School of Law.

On Feb. 11, 1962, he was united in marriage to M. Kay Satterwhite (now Kay S. Thomson), in Sedalia, Missouri. They recently celebrated their 59th year of marriage. They met as college classmates, with their first date being to the 1957 college homecoming game and dance.

Dick proudly served his country in the US Air Force Reserves, being honorably discharged in 1964. Upon graduation from law school, Dick started his law practice with what became known as the Beavers, Thomson & Beavers Law Firm in Maryville. He felt lucky to come back to the area of his family's heritage.

On April 1, 1975, he joined the Nodaway Valley Bank, retiring as president of the bank in 2004.

Prior to moving, Dick was a member of First Christian Church, Maryville. He attended services at Church of the Resurrection after moving.

Dick was always an active leader and contributor to worthy causes in Maryville and the region, frequently contributing anonymously. His trusted leadership, counsel, and willingness to help benefitted friends, family, clients and the community all his years. Dick's joy came each day from life with Kay and their family.

His survivors include: his wife, Kay; children, Doug (Annette) Thomson, Parkville, Missouri and Jennifer (Dave) Strueby, Maryville; grandchildren: Alex (Laurel) Thomson, Tuscon, Arizona, Adam (Aimee) Thomson, Kansas City, Missouri, Kaylee Merrigan and Madison Merrigan, both of Maryville; great-grandchild, Brady Sybert, Maryville; brothers: Joe, Don and Chris; and sister, Mary Jane Snowdall; and several important step grandchildren and great- grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the First Christian Church, Maryville.

The burial will follow in the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Fairfax, Missouri.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Dick Thomson Splash Park Memorial Fund, c/o Nodaway Valley Bank, PO Box 700, Maryville, MO 64468.

Services are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.