Thompson, Sue 1940-2020

OSBORN, Mo. - Marilyn Sue Thompson, 80, of Osborn, Missouri, passed away Dec. 12, 2020.

She was born July 21, 1940, in Maryville, Missouri, to Robert and Berenice (Schuman) Bradshaw.

Sue graduated from Wathena High School, class of 1958. On Aug. 14, 1960, Sue married Ronnie Thompson. They later divorced in 1986.

She worked as a teller for Independent Farmers Bank from 1966 to 1967, taking 20 years off to raise her children. Sue then returned to banking, serving as a teller, loan secretary and loan officer then vice president. From 2004 to 2017, she served as president of the Stewartsville Branch.

Preceding her in death: parents, Robert and Berenice Bradshaw; son, Billy Thompson; and granddaughter, Jace Thompson.

Survivors: daughter, Ronda (Dwayne) Groebe, Osborn; sons, Donnie (Stephani) Thompson, Osborn, and Clint Thompson, Gallatin, Missouri; brother, Bob (Jan) Bradshaw; and sister, Phyllis McCrory, both of Wathena, Kansas; six grandchildren, Megan (Josh) Ault, Kayla (Clint) Caselman, Derek (Kaycee) Thompson, Courtney (Chris) Gitthens, Jared Groebe and Levi Thompson; five great-grandchildren, Tenley and Carson Ault, Madison and Katie Thompson and Carter Gitthens.

Friends are welcome to sign the register book and pay their respects at the funeral home, Thursday, Dec. 17, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday, Dec. 18, from 9 to 10 a.m.

There will be a private graveside service.

Memorial Fund: The Village Of Cameron Activity Fund.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.