Thompson, Sonny 1945-2022 Mission, Texas

MISSION, Texas - Gerald A. "Sonny" Thompson, 76, died on Oct. 26, 2022, in Mission, Texas. He was born on Dec. 27, 1945, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Katherine Artrip Thompson and Gerald A. Thompson.
He is survived by his spouse, Jane M. Nelson; sister, Sharon Thompson Allen (Jim); son, Eddie Thompson; grandson, Caleb; and great-granddaughter, Alexis Mae.
Sonny spent his youth on a farm in Avenue City, Missouri. After attending Savannah, Missouri, High School for two years, he graduated in 1964 from Central High School in St. Joseph, where he excelled in track.
The day after graduating, Sonny began working at Goetz Brewing Company. Then he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he served in the mechanical engineering division. While stationed in Upper Heyford, England, he met his first wife, Shirley, with whom he had a son, Eddie Lewis Thompson.
When he returned to the states, he arranged for his young son to join him. However, he sought help from Missouri state senator John Downs to bring his wife to the U.S. After a series of jobs in Missouri, he was hired by Anheuser Busch for a position in Houston, Texas. While he was in Houston, he learned about hurricanes.
Leaving Anheuser Busch, Sonny became a consultant in the beverage industry. His skill and expertise in production, management and consulting led to a variety of positions for companies in Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, New York, Florida, Tennessee, and Texas.
While in the Kansas City area, he met his present wife, Jane. They married in 1989. They moved to Florida for a job with BCI (Beverage Canners International), where he used his mechanical engineering skill to redesign a production line that greatly increased capacity. He received an award for that accomplishment. BCI transferred Sonny to Tennessee to oversee a struggling bottled water plant. Sonny brought that plant into the black.
While vacationing in Texas in 1989, Sonny and Jane discovered Chimney Park, a community on the Rio Grande River. After 15 years, they started going to Mobile Gardens where Sonny eventually bought property on a corner. The park had become Winter Springs. He was known for greeting dogs and their owners when they walked by and was elected to the Board of Directors for the Park. Sonny and Jane started a street dance with live music that became a popular annual event for park residents and guests.
Sonny enjoyed competitive pool and golf. He continued morel mushroom hunting. He loved horses, winning prizes for his quarter horses in halter class at Kansas City's American Royal and at the World Horse Show in Oklahoma City. His top horse was Mr. Platte River.
Visitation: 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, First Lutheran Church, 302 South 10th, St. Joseph, MO 64501. Memorial service: 2:30 p.m., the Reverend Sami Pfalzgraf officiating.
After the service, Sonny's 50 years in the Eagles Lodge will be remembered. From 4 to 6 p.m., family and friends will gather at Eagles Lodge, 2004 North Belt Highway, St. Joseph, MO 64506, for a fried chicken dinner. Interested persons are invited to stay for a Trivia Fundraiser at 7 p.m. that evening to benefit United Cerebral Palsy.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial to United Cerebral Palsy, Sonny's favorite charity (3303 Frederick, St. Joseph, MO 64506); the First Lutheran Church Foundation; or a charity of the donor's choice. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
