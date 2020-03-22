Sharry R. Thompson, 50, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

She was born May 1, 1969, in St. Joseph, to Ronald and Mary (Cook) Thompson.

Sharry enjoyed the outdoors and movies.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Cathy Thompson.

Survivors include: brother, Ronald Thompson; companion, Randy Gildersleeve; aunts; uncles; a niece; and a cousin.

Private services will be held 4 p.m. Sunday.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to: Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Online guest book and obituary at: www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.