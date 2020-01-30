Scott Thompson

PLATTE CITY, Mo. -Scott Thompson, 37, of Platte City, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.

Scott is survived by: his daughter, Vivian Briley Thompson; parents, Charlie and Janice Thompson; sister, Stacie Thompson; nephew, Dalton Wells; other relatives and many friends.

Memorial service: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at First Baptist Church of Platte City.

Visitation following the service, until 8:30 p.m.

Arrangements: Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.