Ruth Elaine Thompson, 93, of St. Joseph, passed away with her daughter by her side on Friday, April 8, 2022, at her home. She was born Dec. 15, 1928, in Pickering, Missouri, daughter of the late Leta and George Bosch. She graduated from Lafayette High School, and worked with her husband at the Thompson TV Service on 15th and Penn.
She loved to go to Wendy's to get a hamburger for herself and her dog, she also enjoyed going to auctions, the Sparks flee market, and her favorite thing to do is sit on her porch and visiting with neighbors.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Forest Thompson; her parents; daughters, Nancy and Glenda Sue Thompson; and son-in-law, WarrenBrooks Jr.
She is survived by daughter, Leslie Brooks of St. Joseph; son, Wayne Thompson of St. Louis, Missouri; sister, Catherine Cullumber, Raytown, Missouri; grandchildren: Carmen (Stephen) Schmidt, Susana (Andy) Spies, Marisa (Brian) Westbrook, and Hannah (Richie) Sloan; and 21 great-grandchildren, all of St. Louis.
Mrs. Thompson will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Memorials are requested to the friends of the Animal Shelter.
The inurnment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
