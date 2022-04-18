Stacey Elizabeth Thompson-Peterson, 52, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
She was born July 20, 1969, in St. Joseph, daughter of Shirley and Pete Peterson.
She graduated from Lafayette High School, class of 1987.
Stacey was currently working at Collision Repair Specialists as a Parts Clerk. She loved animals, especially horses. She also enjoyed going thrift shopping, attending auctions and sales and riding motorcycles.
Stacey was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include: husband, Gene Thompson; son, Ryan Kuehner; and her boyfriend, Mike Chipps, all of St. Joseph; and several cousins.
Ms. Thompson-Peterson has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.