Margaret Jean (Gladstone) Robbins-Thompson, 88, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021.

Margaret Jean was born Nov. 24, 1932, to William and Neva (Henton) Gladstone in Albany, Missouri.She was a graduate of Albany High School.

Margaret Jean was a member of Woodson Chapel Christian Church and very active in church activities. She was an avid collector of angels and loved to cook. You never left her house hungry. She also loved visiting with family and friends.

Margaret Jean was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Bob; son, Dennis Robbins; and daughter, Denise Robbins.

Survivors include husband, Dennis; daughter, Pam (Marty) Jones; step-sons; Steve and Terry Thompson; grandchildren, Shelley Underwood, Eric S. Underwood (Katie); step- granddaughter, Monica; great-grandchild, Sierra Underwood; step-great-grandchild, Lilly; and great-great-grandchild, Maddox Pierce.

An open visitation will be held noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Funeral service 1:30 p.m. Friday at our chapel. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.