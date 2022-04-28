Thompson, Kent E. 1966-2022 Grant City, Mo.

GRANT CITY, Mo. - Kent Thompson, 55, Grant City, Missouri, passed away April 27, 2022.

He is survived by sisters: Karen (Jeff) Andrews, Kathy (Steve) McGrew, all of Grant City, nieces, nephews and many friends.

Funeral Services will be noon Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home in Grant City with visitation from 10 a.m. to service time.

Burial will be in Kirk Cemetery in Allendale, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

