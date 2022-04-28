Thompson, Kent E. 1966-2022 Grant City, Mo. Apr 28, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GRANT CITY, Mo. - Kent Thompson, 55, Grant City, Missouri, passed away April 27, 2022.He is survived by sisters: Karen (Jeff) Andrews, Kathy (Steve) McGrew, all of Grant City, nieces, nephews and many friends.Funeral Services will be noon Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home in Grant City with visitation from 10 a.m. to service time.Burial will be in Kirk Cemetery in Allendale, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Mo. Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Grant City Missouri Christianity Funeral Service Burial Kent Thompson Funeral Home Kirk Cemetery × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, April 28, 2022 Late Notices, April 27, 2022 Late Notices, April 26, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesMother of deadly shooting victim upset with case procedureTrail Theater making progress toward fall reopeningCouple works to save a Civil War-era homeLand Bank sees first property soldSt. Joseph native's son helping make acting roles more inclusiveOld bank building in 'limbo' after crashHotel project most recent sign of Downtown growthPolice release identity of man found dead SundayWoman seriously injured in one-vehicle crashSJSD puts more pay on offer for teachers, but tax levels are key
