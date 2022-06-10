Thompson, Kenneth D. St. Joseph, Mo. Jun 10, 2022 50 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kenneth D. ThompsonKenneth D. Thompson, 70, passed away June 7, 2022, at his St. Joseph home.Private family services under the direction of Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon, Missouri.Online condolences and complete obituary at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Thompson, Mo. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kenneth D. Thompson Christianity Oregon Funeral Home Condolence Obituary Missouri Chamberlain × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, June 10, 2022 Late Notices, June 9, 2022 Late Notices, June 8, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesVacant lot at Mitchell and 36th under new ownershipNeighborhood concerned with new mental health facilityDog the Bounty Hunter speaks at Cameron prisonCitations expected after unlicensed teen crashes vehicleFormer University of Missouri fraternity pledge released from hospitalNew leaders set for Bode, Robidoux middle schoolsSavannah man suffers moderate injuries in crashOwner has high hopes for property at Belt and BeckFireworks display to be held at North Village ShoppesTwo injured in crash on Frederick on Tuesday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.