Joyce Jean "Jo" Thompson, 80, of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 7, 2020.

Jo was born on April 21, 1939, in St. Joseph, to the late Harley Sr. and Mildred "Toots" (Haynes) Freeman.

She graduated from Benton High School and retired from American Family Insurance in 2002.

Jo married Ronald Thompson Sr., on Dec. 24, 1992.

Jo was of the Baptist faith.

She enjoyed fishing, bird watching, camping and loved to dance. She enjoyed her wine gatherings with friends, but her most precious time was spent with her family.

In addition to her parents, Jo is preceded in death by: brother, Harley Freeman Jr.; and son, Daniel Thompson.

Survivors: husband, Ron Thompson Sr.; children: Vee Simpson (Tyler), Ray Smith Jr. (Amy), Pam Regan and Ron Thompson Jr. (Robin); sister, Carole Seiter; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Funeral service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at our chapel.

Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery, in St. Joseph.

The family suggests memorials to: MDS Foundation or Leukemia/Lymphoma Society.

