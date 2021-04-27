John Louis "Louie" Thompson, 80, of St Joseph, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021, at his home in St. Joseph. He was born July 23, 1940, in St. Joseph, son of Molly and John Thompson. He married Ruth Embrey on May 15, 1964, in St. Joseph. John was a self taught musician, and had a longtime gospel opry show. He also played country music shows in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, and Nebraska. He was a member of the former Highway to Heaven Church.

John was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Jody Turner, Susie Smith and Shirley McKnight.

Survivors include, wife, Ruth Thompson of the home; children, Donetta (David) Winslow, Dionne Thompson, Deanna (Jay) Greiner, Debbie (Ben) Stewart; brother, Mike Thompson; brother-in-law, Dionne Embrey, all of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Davy Lee, Dana, Darah, Denae, Derek, Jay William, Issac and Lucien, great-grandchildren, Leah, Griffon, Talon, Benjamin and Raidyn Lee; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Celebration of Louie's life will be 7 p.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021. Travis Urban officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Louie will be cremated following services. Memorials are requested to the John "Louie" Thompson Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.

1 As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.