Joan M. Thompson

OLATHE, Ks. - Joan M. Thompson, 66, of Olathe, Kansas, passed away in her sleep July 27, 2020.

Cremation is planned, service information will be announced later.

She worked for AT&T for 31 years and is survived by her husband, Steve, daughter, Monica Thompson-Kibbee and husband Lee, and granddaughter, Lilly.

Penwell-Gabel, Olathe Chapel As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.