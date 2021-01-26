Jerry Brainard Thompson, 82 died on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 at Mosaic hospital.

Mr. Thompson worked as a heavy equipment mechanic at Power Motive in Colorado, also automotive mechanic and later automotive sales in Gladstone, Missouri.

Born March 2, 1938 in St Joseph, he was a longtime resident. He also lived in Colorado for six years. He married Sharon Kay Olson in 1962.

He was proceeded by his parents in death, Carl B. Thompson and Virginia E. Thompson; his brother Jack and sister Judy.

Survivors: son, Brad Thompson, Chino Hills, California; daughter, Shari Karner (Chris), Lenexa, Kansas; Kassie and Brianna, Rachel and Nathan. Jim, Peggy and John.

Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.