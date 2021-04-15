Thompson, Gregory R. 1949-2021 Pickering, Mo.

PICKERING, Mo. - Gregory Read "Greg" Thompson, 71, of Pickering, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly near Destin, Florida, on Sunday, April 11, 2021.

Greg was born in Denver, Colorado, on June 19, 1949. He lived in Iowa until a teenager, then in Maryville, Missouri, and had spent the past 42 years in Pickering, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Betty (Read) Thompson.

Greg graduated from Adel High School, Adel, Iowa. For 17 years he had been the Administrative Manager at Pope and Talbot in Maryville. Then went back and finished his education and graduated in 1994 from Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

Greg taught Math and retired after many years at North Nodaway High School, Hopkins, Missouri.

He was a member and President of the Church Board of the Pickering Christian Church, Disciples of Christ. He was a former member of the Pickering Lions Club; and was the Chairman of the Council of Church's.

He liked photography, to tend his garden, to draw, and to play cards. He was a good singer and had sang at many funerals. He helped his neighbors and community members in any way he could.

On Sept. 1, 1979, at the Pickering Christian Church, Greg was united in marriage to Vonda Lea West. She survives of the home.

Other survivors include his children, Terra (Tony) Brummett, Red Oak, Iowa, Jon (Monica) Thompson, Papillion, Nebraska, Larry (Melissa) West, Glenwood, Iowa, and Arayna Lea Piveral, Westboro, Missouri; two brothers, Dennis (Claire) Thompson, Branson, Missouri, and Jon (Debbie) Thompson, Lampe, Missouri; his sister, Cheri Lynn (Larry) Stoltenberg, Ames, Iowa; eight grandchildren, Noah Brummett, and Araina Brummett, both of Red Oak, Matthew Thompson, and Joshua Thompson, both of Papillion, Casey (Jenna) West, and Logan (Kara) West, both of Glenwood, Ethan (Jamie) Piveral, Tarkio, Missouri, and Evan Piveral, Omaha, Nebraska; five great-grandchildren, Jaxson, Stella, Layne, A.J., and Simon; and several nieces and nephews.

Greg's body has been cremated under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m., on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Pickering Christian Church, Pickering, Missouri.

The family will receive friends for one hour prior to services Saturday at the church. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.