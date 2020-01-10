BEDFORD, Iowa - Edna Ruth Thompson, 93, Bedford, formerly Hopkins, Missouri, passed Jan. 8, 2020.
Born May 19, 1926, Braddyville, Iowa, to Homer and Maggie (Dunn) Davison.
Preceded: husband, Marion Jean Thompson; son, Charles; three brothers; granddaughter; great-grandson.
Survivors: four children: Jim (Marcia), Shirley (Mike), Ron (Theresa) and Rinda (Kenny); brother, Gary; 11 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren.
Graveside service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, Hopkins Missouri Cemetery. Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.