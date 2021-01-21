KANSAS CITY, Mo. -Derek Thompson, 82, Kansas City, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.

He was born Aug. 28, 1938, in Bradford, England.

Derek married Sheila (Butler) Thompson in 1961, and immigrated to the USA in 1962.

He later married Diane K. Moran Sept. 25, 1999, in St. Joseph. She survives of the home.

He worked at Wire Rope Corporation of America for over 30 years, retiring in 1999.

Derek enjoyed golfing, traveling and spending time with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Reginald and Edith (Schofield) Thompson, and brothers, Roy and Ralph Thompson.

Additional survivors include: daughter, Judith Morley (Rick), Kansas City; son, David Thompson (Claudia), Apple Valley, California; step-sons, Randy Moran, Las Vegas, Nevada, Brian Moran, Kansas City; grandchildren: Lauren Morley, Brandon and Ryan Thompson, Connor and Sara Moran.

The family would like to thank St. Luke's Hospice House for the exceptional care of Derek.

Private Graveside Farewell Services & Entombment: Memorial Park Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or a charity of the donor's choice.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.