BETHANY, Mo. - A memorial service will be held for long time Bethany, Missouri, resident, Loren Dean Thompson, at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 5, 2021. The service will be held at the Lenoir Woods Senior Living Community Epple Chapel located at 3710 Lenoir Street in Columbia, Missouri. A reception will immediately follow.
Dean was born Sept. 17, 1926, and died July 30, 2020. He retired from the University Extension Service in 1986.
Condolences may be sent to his wife of 70 years, Jean Thompson, at 3710 Lenoir St., #406 Bradford Manor, Columbia, MO 65201. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
