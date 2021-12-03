Thompson, David B. 1946-2021 Cape Coral, Fla.

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - David "Dave" Bruce Thompson passed at Hope Hospice House on Oct. 31, 2021, in the presence of his beloved wife and "best friend" Shirley. Shirley was literally the light of his life, a fact that was known by all who spent any time with Dave.
Dave was a face-value person that left no doubt who he was and what he believed. Dave was known lovingly by many in the Kansas City area as "PCD," Pink Cloud Dave. He earned this title for his amazing ability to live life in gratitude and love for the gifts and life blessings he held dear to his heart.
He applied those beliefs to his life in many ways. Instead of living a life of retired leisure on his ample retirement income, he worked tirelessly helping others establish the best possible retirement. He was known by the title of his business and radio show on several stations in the Kansas City and St Joseph area by "ITS YOUR MONEY."
His clients became like an extended family and his dear assistant became like a daughter to him. He couldn't help it; that was in his God-given drive. Yes, he was a man of faith.
That faith was nurtured by his parents, John and Betty Thompson, and shared by his sisters, Carolyn "Lyn" Sigurdson and Joanie Andrews. He passed this example on to his son, David, and daughter, Sara. The core family is completed by Sara and Shannon Thompson-Ruitz giving Dave his beloved grandchildren, Bella and Brayden.
The measure of the worth of a life is not the summation of his secular accomplishments, but the positive effects that he stimulated in the life of others. Dave Thompson was an effervescent positive life example to his friends and family. He will be missed.
A service will be held at the Christ Community Church of the Nazarene, 21385 College Blvd, Olathe, Kansas, Saturday, Dec. 11, at 10 a.m. Lunch with time to share following service. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
