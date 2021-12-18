Thompson, Charles B. 1987-2021 Cameron, Mo.

CAMERON, Mo. - Charles Blair Thompson, 34, passed away Dec.16, 2021.
Blair was born March 12, 1987, in St. Joseph, to Kent and Rosann (Kent) Thompson.
He attended Cameron High School, receiving a GED his senior year. Blair was a member of the Cameron United Methodist Church.
Blair battled addiction for much of his life, taking him on a long journey in and out of many rehabs with hope of recovery. He never wavered in his faith in God. Blair's struggles have ended and he is at peace.
We will remember Blair for his zest for life, and charismatic personality. His love of music and singing, being with family and friends, and his love of spending time with his nieces and nephews.
Blair is preceded by his father, Kent Thompson; grandparents, Jim and Peggy Thompson, Gene and Carolyn Kent; and uncle, Tom Kent.
Survivors: mother, Rosann Thompson; brother and sister, Brian (Abbey) Thompson and Mary (Scott) Flanders, of Cameron; nieces and nephews, Bailey, Reagan and Lincoln Thompson, June and Kent Flanders; aunt, Rita (Doug) Linhart, Cameron; uncle, Kurt (Karen) Thompson, Cameron; aunt, Pam Kent, Craig, Missouri; cousins, Abigail Linhart, Laura Byrd, Lindsay Gordon, Kevin Thompson, Shaun Kent and Travis Kent; and much-loved aunt, Nancy Estes.
Services will be private. Family and friends are welcome to sign the register book and pay their respects at the funeral home, Monday, Dec. 20, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The memorial fund is to promote drug awareness programs at our local schools, checks may be made to Poland-Thompson Funeral Home.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.