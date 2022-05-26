Thompson, Charles 1939-2022 Rolla, Mo.

ROLLA, Mo. - Charles J. Thompson entered this life on Jan. 7, 1939. in Altamont, Missouri, and peacefully left this earth on May 20, 2022, with his family by his side singing his favorite hymns.
Charles, along with his mom and brothers and sisters, grew up on a farm in Gallatin, Missouri. They worked the farm growing up, which created a deep work ethic for Charles. He moved to St. Joseph with his mom in 1953. He held numerous jobs before he went to work for MFA Grain & Feed Division in 1959. He met his bride, Ruth Thompson, at 10th Street Tabernacle Church in 1954 and they started dating in August of 1955. They were married on Jan. 13, 1957.
They moved their family to Leavenworth, Kansas, in November of 1967.
Charles was preceded in death by his father, Elihu Thompson; mother, Frankie Cox, brothers: Samuel, Marshall, Dean and Robert, sisters: Mildred, Francis, Elizabeth, Dorothy and Ada.
He is survived by his wife Ruth Thompson of Rolla, Missouri; daughter, Mary Gaull (husband Doug) of Rolla; son, Dan Thompson (wife Terri) of Daphne, Alabama; daughter, Rebekah Kiersz (husband Jeremy) of Rolla; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, and many "adopted" children and grandchildren.
Honorary pall bearers are grandsons, Timothy Shepard, Joshua Thompson, Jeremy Rutledge, Josiah Matsumoto and Jared Thompson.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, May 27, at Null & Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. with service to follow at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Gear City Church of Rolla, St. Jude's Children's Hospital or Shriners Hospital for Children.
