Arthur A. Thompson, 78, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021.
He was born Oct. 13, 1942, in St. Joseph, to Arthur William and Delura Lillian (Robertson) Thompson.
Art was united in marriage to Nancy Ann Harris in November 1963. She preceded him in death on June 22, 2007.
He owned AA Thompson Repair.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; and siblings, Harry and Doris.
Survivors include: children, Scott (Anita), Julie (Elton), Kelly, and Brian (Janelle); six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings, Paul, Barbara and Dottie.
Arthur has been cremated under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
The family will be gathering to honor Art at 1 p.m. Saturday at Krug Park. We will have a balloon release to honor him. His favorite color is blue, so that is the color of balloon we are going with.
Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
