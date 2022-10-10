Anna Carrol Thompson, 87, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.

She was born Dec. 14, 1934 in Stanberry, Missouri to Sylvester and Lena (Mozingo) Puckett.

Service information

Oct 11
Visitation
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
11:30AM-12:30PM
Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory
5005 Frederick Blvd.
St. Joseph, MO 64506
Oct 11
Graveside
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
1:00PM-1:30PM
