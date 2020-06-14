Thompson, Allen G. 1939-2020

CANTON, Texas - Allen G. Thompson, 80, of Canton, passed away June 1, 2020, in Tyler, Texas.

He was born Aug. 22, 1939, in St. Joseph, to William P. and Margaret E. Thompson.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Phillip Thompson.

He is survived by: his wife of 58 years, Betty; sons, Darryl and wife Kristi, Rodney and wife Pam and David Thompson; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

A private family service and burial was held June 6, 2020, at Restland Funeral Home in Dallas.

donations may be to: Victory Sunday School class, benevolent fund, First Baptist Church, Canton. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.