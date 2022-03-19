Mary M. "Snooky" Thompkins, 91, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
She was born May 22, 1930, in St. Joseph, to Robert and Georgia (Lytle) Beattie. She was raised in Elwood, Kansas, by her foster parents, Ethel Beattie Young and Howden Malone Young. She graduated from Bartlett High School in St. Joseph.
She married Marion William "Big Pete" Thompkins on Dec. 1, 1950. He preceded her in death on Oct. 20, 1993.
Mary worked at Hirsch Brothers, then at Sisters Hospital, and then in housekeeping at the Missouri State Highway Patrol for 34 years before retiring in 1992.
She was a very active member of the First Baptist Church in Elwood, where she was an usher. Mary loved to cook, and loved her family and friends, who were also family in her eyes. She took very good care of her sons.
The family would like to thank everyone for their love and care of Mary.
She was preceded in death by her parents; foster parents; and siblings, Charlie Martin, Junior Martin, Diane Martin, Cargene Sheffield, and Rosie Briscoe.
She is survived by her sons, Marion and Marlowe Thompkins; granddaughter, Elese King; great-grandson, Ty Lin King; siblings, Ruthie Logan, Karen Henderson, Sandra Martin, and Rudolph Martin; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Friday, March 25, First Baptist Church, Elwood, Kansas. Interment Ashland Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.