MOUND CITY, Mo. - Velma E. (Kunkel) Thomas, 84, passed away Sept. 8, 2022, at a Mound City, Missouri, care facility. She was born in Forest City, Missouri, on Feb. 2, 1938.
Velma graduated from Mound City High School and later Methodist Nursing School in St. Joseph. She worked at the Community Hospital in Fairfax, Missouri, and also Tiffany Heights Nursing Home in Mound City.
On Sept. 14, 1962, she married Jackie Thomas, and they became parents of three sons. Jackie preceded her in death.
Velma was also preceded by her parents, Samuel Kunkel and Iris (Hicks) Sloniker; sons, Richard and Kelly; sister, Mary Ann Hutton.
She is survived by her son, Michael (Amy) Thomas, Loves Park, Illinois; brothers, John and Allen Kunkel, both of Mound City, Dale (Barb) Kunkel, Rogers, Arkansas, and Terry Sloniker, Maryville, Missouri; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Services 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City, where family will greet friends beginning at 10 a.m. Interment at I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Craig, Missouri.
Memorials to the I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
