Ronald A. Thomas Sr., 75, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022.
He was born Jan. 3, 1947, in St. Joseph, to Edgar and Guyetta (Overstreet) Thomas. He grew up in St. Joseph, graduating from Benton High School.
Ron proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.
He married Bobbie Jean Jordan on Aug. 21, 1971. They later divorced.
He worked in Charlotte, North Carolina, in the textile industry for 25 years. He moved back to St. Joseph in 1999, where he worked at American Walnut and then at the Western Reception, Diagnostic & Correctional Center. An avid photographer, he also ran a photography business, Capture the Moment.
Ron had a deep love for music, which he put to use playing guitar in the church band at the former First Baptist Mount Union Church. He also loved to fish and was very mechanically inclined, which led him to work on cars often.
He was very sentimental as well, a good gift-giver with a good heart who gave from the soul.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Eddie, Harold, and LeRoy Thomas.
He is survived by his son, Ronald Allen Thomas Jr. (Danika); daughter, Kelsey Potts; granddaughter, Jordan Thomas; sisters, Elaine Carriger, Linda Henderson, and Kim Carriger; brother, Andre Carriger, former wife, Bobbie Jean Thomas; longtime friend and caregiver, Steve Ross; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Thomas, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.