Robert "Bob" Thomas, 92, of St. Joseph, died Feb. 12, 2022.
Bob was born July 9, 1929, in St. Joseph, to Roy and Margaret Ruth (Wright) Thomas.
Bob married Alice Dunkle Signoracci on June 30, 1990, whom he dearly loved. She preceded him in death.
Also preceding him in death were: his parents; four sisters; and a brother.
Bob was a veteran of the U. S. Navy and was a member of American Legion Post #359.
Bob worked most of his life as a carpenter for Midland Building Spec. for 20 years. He worked for the St. Joseph School District for nine-and-a-half years, retiring in 1991.
Survivors include a step-daughter, Cheryl O'Dell (Kenny), and nieces and nephews.
He loved hunting, fishing, horse racing and golf.
Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.