Richard Woodson "Dick" Thomas, 90, was born in Boonville, Missouri, on Jan. 2, 1932, to Emile and Florence Thomas.
He passed away on Feb. 16, 2022, in St. Joseph.
Dick was the great-grandson of Missouri Governor Silas Woodson of St. Joseph, who served as the state's 21st Chief Executive.
He was a graduate of Missouri Valley College in Marshall, Missouri, with a B.A. in business administration and marketing. In college, he was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity and was a letterman in basketball.
In 1954, he married Rosalie Newman in Boonville. She preceded him in death in 2005.
He was a former International Vice President of the Junior Chamber of Commerce. During 1965, he was responsible for most of that organization's local activities in Europe and the Middle East. That assignment included Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Switzerland, Cyprus, Greece, Lebanon and Israel. Richard traveled extensively on behalf of the Junior Chamber to many other parts of the world in his capacity of International officer.
He had also served as State President of the Missouri Jaycees and National Vice President of the United States Junior Chamber of Commerce.
In 1986, Dick became a consultant to the electric and gas utility industry and was a Senior Associate at Christensen & Associates, a national consulting firm based in Scottsdale, Arizona. Previously, he was vice president-marketing of both the former Ameribanc, Inc. and American National Bank of St. Joseph (now US Bank), from 1973 until 1986.
He had also held other executive positions in radio broadcasting, banking, and association management. Dick was additionally involved in the commercial importing of fly-fishing equipment from Southeast Asia and served as an importer for a number of major sport fishing wholesalers throughout the nation.
He was a founder and charter president of the St. Joseph Advertising/Marketing Federation and was a former member of the St. Joseph Country Club and the Kansas City Club. Dick was a past director of the Missouri State Chamber of Commerce, a past director of the St. Joseph Area Chamber, a four-time division chairman of the St. Joseph United Way, and a former member of the advisory board of the St. Joseph Salvation Army.
He was also preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include: his two sons, Kyle Thomas (Bridge), of Wathena, Kansas and Grant Thomas (Judy), of St. Joseph; two granddaughters, Peyton Thomas and Reegan Thomas, both of St. Joseph; and a brother, Douglas Thomas (Abby), Columbia, Missouri.
The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Inurnment: Walnut Grove Cemetery, Boonville, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to InterServ or the United Way of Greater St. Joseph.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
