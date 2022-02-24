SAVANNAH, Mo. -Rev. Robert A. "Bob" Thomas, 74, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.
On Aug. 30, 1947, he was born, in St. Joseph, to Robert W. and Frances (Williams) Thomas.
He married Jo Anne Miller on Aug. 12, 2002. She survives of the home.
Bob was a pastor of Bethel Baptist Church in Cosby, Missouri, from 1994-2020. He retired from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Topeka in 2019 after many years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Farewell Services 1 p.m. Friday, Bethel Baptist Church, Cosby, Missouri. Interment Bethel Cemetery. The family will gather with friends noon, Friday, Bethel Baptist Church.
Online guest book and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
