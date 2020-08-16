BOLCKOW, Mo. - Raymond Louis Thomas passed away in his home on Aug. 12, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Ray was born on May 13, 1966, to Rosa and Frank Thomas Sr.

Ray was known for his sense of humor, hard work, and love for his family. He worked in HVAC repair for Western Enterprise for many years prior to his cancer diagnosis.

Survivors include: his wife, Shelby; son Wyitt and daughter Nadia of the home; sons, Shawn and Joshua (Sandra) and daughter Amanda; father, Frank Thomas Sr.; brother, Frank Thomas Jr; sister, Kim (Mike) Frankovich; grandchildren, Blayze, Jaxson, Bailey McCartney, and Casey Thomas; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Ray was preceded in death by his grandparents, Elmer and Beulah Dunham; mother, Rosa Thomas; and sister Rita Marker.

A visitation for Ray will be held Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Ray's wish was to be cremated so there will be no graveside services.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Mosaic Medical Oncology Auxillary. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.