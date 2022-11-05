Melinda Marie Thomas, 53, of St Joseph, passed away Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at her home. She was born Feb. 23, 1969, in Omaha, Nebraska, daughter of Nadine and Richard Smith. She graduated from Central High School, class of 1987. She married Dwain Thomas on June 17, 1995.

She worked many years in Telemarketing and was a member of Journey Baptist Church. Melinda loved crocheting, doing diamond art, playing bingo and going camping. Melinda never met a stranger. She most of all loved being with her grand babies.

