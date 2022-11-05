Melinda Marie Thomas, 53, of St Joseph, passed away Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at her home. She was born Feb. 23, 1969, in Omaha, Nebraska, daughter of Nadine and Richard Smith. She graduated from Central High School, class of 1987. She married Dwain Thomas on June 17, 1995.
She worked many years in Telemarketing and was a member of Journey Baptist Church. Melinda loved crocheting, doing diamond art, playing bingo and going camping. Melinda never met a stranger. She most of all loved being with her grand babies.
Melinda was preceded in death by her parents and mother-in-law, Ursula Thomas.
Survivors include husband, Dwain Thomas, of the home; son, Michael (Hannah) Thomas, of Wathena, Kansas; daughter, Chyann (Dylan Dawson) Thomas, of St. Joseph; siblings, Randy (Shannon) Smith Sr., of Amity, Missouri, Leora (Doug) Loukota, of St. Joseph, Cecil (Linda) Smith, of St. Joseph, and Elmer Smith of Savannah, Missouri; granddaughters, Ella Thomas, Heaven and Le-a Dawson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Mrs. Thomas will be cremated following services.
Memorials are requested to the Melinda Thomas Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Melinda Thomas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
