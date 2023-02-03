Thomas, Kenneth E. 1935-2023 Granbury, Texas

GRANBURY, Texas - Kenneth "Ken" Edwin Thomas, 87, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Granbury, Texas.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at a later date, to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kenneth Thomas Benefit Fund at First National Bank, PO Box 400, Granbury, TX 76048.
Kenneth was born on Oct. 31, 1935, in Elk City, Oklahoma, to Bill and Jewell Thomas. Kenneth and Mary Sue Heald married in 1977. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and retired from Burns Security at the Comanche Peak Power Plant. Before moving to Granbury, he spent many years in St. Joseph where he was known for restoring and customizing old cars into showcase "muscle cars", and he continued that passion in Granbury. He also had a passion for restoring motorcycles and minibikes, with two of his custom minibikes on show in the Harley Davidson dealership in Wichita, Kansas. Kenneth brought out the beauty of anything he touched, but most of all, he cherished time spent with his family - particularly his sons, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Mary Sue; his sons, Mickey and wife Kelly Thomas, of Kansas, and Bobby Cole and wife Taylor Thomas, of West Virginia; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; his four brothers, Billy Thomas, Ronnie Thomas, Keith Thomas, and Clifford Thomas; and his sister, Linda Thomas Bender.
In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by his son, Kenneth "Corky" Thomas. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
