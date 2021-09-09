Thomas, Eleanor L. 1925-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Eleanor Louise Shepherd Thomas passed away on July 30, 2021, in Walla Walla, Washington.
Born Sept. 18, 1925, to John and Abbie Shepherd in Brookfield, Missouri, she married Marvin Thomas, who preceded her in death.
Survived by her step granddaugher, Terry (Frank) Norsky of Cohocton, New York and Connie Saxton, James Fly and Tim Saxton, who cared for her during the past several years.
She was a multi-talented artist, who made significant contributions to the St. Joseph arts community. Eleanor received several awards and belonged to numerous organizations.
Eleanor first worked at Rosecrans Field (St. Joseph Army Air FIeld). Afterward, she began a radio career at KFEQ. KUSN employed her as secretary traffic manager and director of women's activities. After her husband passed, she was employed in the activities department of the former Saxton Riverside Care Center.
A private memorial service has been held.
Online guest book and obituary at: www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
