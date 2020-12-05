Thomas, Dennie L. 1952-2020

Dennie Lee Thomas 68, St. Joseph, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in St. Joseph. Born May 20, 1952, Madison, Nebraska.

Preceded in death by son, Matthew; daughter, Rachael; parents who raised him, Okey and Vada Dotson.

Survivors include wife, Debra "Colleen" Thomas; son, Steven; a sister, and a brother.

Cremation under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. There are no scheduled visitation or memorial services at this time.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.