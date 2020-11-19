Debra Thomas, 64, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.

She was born Dec. 16, 1955, in Lawrence, Kansas, to J.W. and Mona (Davis) Nolan.

Debra married Carl Thomas, Sr. Oct. 11, 1975; he preceded her in death May 21, 2019.

She was a warehouse manager for Brown Transfer before retiring.

Debra enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She liked watching reality television. Debra was a member of the neighborhood watch, loved animals and computer games.

She was preceded in death by: her husband; parents; siblings: Joseph McQuiston, Jacqulyn McQuiston and Robert McQuiston.

Survivors include: her children: Kimberly Schwichtenberg (Charlie), Misty Bloss (Tony), Carl Thomas, Jr. (Lauren), Billie Streeter (Randy); grandchildren: Kaleigh (Chris), Rebecca, Johanna, Jacob, Juleeanna, Derrick (Rylie), Gracie, Trent, Adam, Sam; great-grandchildren: Aiden, Madison, Alivia, Rylee; siblings, Jay Nolan, Rick Nolan, Carla Nolan, Randy Nolan; several nieces, nephews and extended family.

Memorial Services: 1 p.m. Friday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Inurnment: Ashland Cemetery.

The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.