WATHENA, Kan. - Charles "Chuck" Albert Thomas, 70, of Wathena, Kansas, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022, at his home. He was born June 21, 1952, in Louisburg, Kansas, son of Dorthy and Melvin Thomas Sr.
He married Cindy Potts on April 26, 1974 and she survives of the home. He served in the United States Army, and worked at Snorkel as a welder for 24 years then Builders Choice, and St. Joe Truss Company. He was an avid Harley rider and rode to Sturgis every year for over 25 years. He enjoyed baking and making pies for the Wathena Fall Festival pie contest where he was awarded Grand Champion in the pie contest in 2017. He also enjoyed spending time with his family. Chuck was a life member of VFW in Wathena.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Carl Thomas; sisters-in-law, Ursula Thomas, Kathy Thomas, and Rosie Schultz; as well as his beloved dog, Sam.
Survivors include, wife, Cindy Lou Thomas of the home; daughters, Lisa Thomas (Chad Burns), and Linda Thomas both of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Tyler and Sierra Christopher, Andy Thomas, Marcie Ryon, Caleb Ryon; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Edwin (Peggy) Thomas, Melvin Thomas Jr., Robert (Sue) Thomas all of Wathena, and Terry Thomas, St. Joseph; several, nieces nephews, and his brother from another mother, Jim Dean Busby, Saint Joseph.
Funeral services: 10 a.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Ashland Cemetery.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Charles Thomas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
