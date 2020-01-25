Thomas, Carol A. 1943-2020

ATCHISON, Kan. - Carol Anne Melnychuck Thomas, 76, Atchison, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Mosaic Hospital, in St. Joseph, with loved ones by her side.

Carol A.Thomas was born Carol Anne Melnychuck, on Sept. 22, 1943, in Camden, New Jersey. Her parents were Joseph Alexander Melnychuck and Nancy Simone Melnychuck. She was the oldest of three children, Joseph Alexander Melnychuck II and Mary Lola Melnychuck Meloni.

She attended and graduated from Holy Cross High School in 1961, an all-girl Catholic school, in Delran, New Jersey.

Immediately following high school, Carol considered seriously a life of service to the Lord. From 1961 to 1964, she followed her calling to Syracuse, New York. There she lived, worked and studied with the Sisters of St. Francis, a Franciscan Mother House Convent. She took the name of Sister Mary Renee Agnese; she was a Novice. While there she earned an associates degree in theology. She departed two months prior to taking her vow of Holy Orders. She remained a devout Catholic her entire life.

From 1965 to 1971, she moved to New Mexico and then to Atchison, where she gave birth to three boys: Leo, Sean and Stephen Mahoney.

During the 1970s and 1990s, Carol worked diligently to provide for her three sons. Most notably as an employee for the State of Kansas Social Rehabilitative Services (SRS), from where she retired in 1997.

Along the way, she worked two jobs to support her family and also attended night school, earning another associates degree, in sociology.

In 1978, she met the love of her life, Larry J. Thomas. They married in 1982, and enjoyed a happy, loving and prosperous marriage for over 37 years, until her last day.

During the course of Carol's life, she enjoyed organized women's softball, playing the card game, Bridge, with her Atchison girlfriends, fishing and camping with her husband, Larry, as well as tending to their many dogs over the years.

She was a dedicated wife, mother and friend to many.

She was a member of St. Joseph's Parish, in Atchison, and volunteered many hours to the church and other countless charities.

Carol is survived by: her husband, Larry J. Thomas, Atchison; her mother, Nancy Melnychuck, Haddonfield, New Jersey; her sister, Mary L. Melnychuck Meloni and spouse, Ferdinand Meloni, Clarksboro, New Jersey; her two sons, Leo J. Mahoney IV and spouse, Daniela Mahoney, Manassas Park, Virgina, and Stephen Z. Mahoney, Los Angeles, California; five grandchildren: Leo J. Mahoney V, Manassas Park, Sean A. Mahoney II, Liberty, Missouri, Nicholas R. Mahoney, Liberty, Alexander Mahoney, Sacramento, California, and Jessica Mahoney, Los Angeles; and one great-granddaughter, Carrera D. Mahoney, Liberty; as well as Carol's many cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by: her father, Joseph A. Melnychuck; a brother, Joseph A. Melnychuck II; and her middle son, Sean A. Mahoney.

Rosary service will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, Atchison.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at St. Joseph's Church, and burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery, in Atchison.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.