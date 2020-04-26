Betty L. Thomas, 86, St. Joseph, passed away April 24, 2020.

She was born July 18, 1933, to Roy and Gertrude (Siemering) Richey.

Betty married Forrest Thomas, Sr. Oct. 3, 1951; he preceded her in death March 2, 2002.

She enjoyed planting flowers and loved cats.

Betty was also preceded in death by: her parents; and brothers, Robert Richey, and Harold Alexander.

Survivors include: children, Collene Medina, Forrest Thomas, Jr., Dave Thomas, Debbie Keith (Carl), Kimberly Maddox; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two brothers; two sisters; extended family and friends.

Private Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Mrs. Thomas' door will be open to the public 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Livestreaming of service, online guestbook and obituary, visit www.meierhoffer.com, to view livestream, click obituary, "tribute wall" & select play. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.